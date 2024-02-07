Advertisement

Amidst indications of a division within Karnataka Congress regarding the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the party finds itself at a crossroads. While Congress leadership at the national level, including figures like Rahul Gandhi, chose to boycott the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, expressing concerns about it being turned into a 'Narendra Modi and RSS-BJP function' with an ‘election flavour’, certain Karnataka Congress leaders have openly endorsed their support for the grand event.

The dichotomy within the party became apparent through the display of large posters, banners, and cutouts in assembly constituencies sponsored by two Congress MLAs, Priyakrishna of Govindrajanagar and Krishnappa of Vijayanagar. These leaders have wholeheartedly backed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram Lalla, fueling speculations of internal discord within the party.

Advertisement

The visible support for the Ram Mandir inauguration was notably observed near the Vijayanagar toll gate, Mudalapalya circle, and Nagarabhavi circle, underscoring the conflicting perspectives within the Karnataka Congress.

Has the boycott move caused rift?

The Ayodhya boycott move by the national Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has created a rift within the party, as per sources. While these leaders ‘respectfully declined’ the invitation, terming the BJP's involvement as a ‘political project’ for electoral gains, some Congress leaders remain committed to attending the ceremony.

Boycott exposes Congress: BJP

This internal divide has provided ammunition for the BJP to intensify its criticism of the Congress. The BJP alleges that the Congress's decision to ‘boycott’ exposes its inherent opposition to India's culture and Hindu religion. The contrasting stances within the party highlight the complex dynamics surrounding the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and the differing viewpoints within the Congress ranks.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that it was the Congress that turned the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya a political event by boycotting it. His statement came hours after Rahul Gandhi said in Nagaland that it is difficult for his party’s leaders to attend the January 22 ceremony as the BJP and the RSS have turned it into a ‘political event’ centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will attend the programme.

Advertisement

"If Rahul Gandhi would have gone there, it would not have got any political flavour. We allow you to attend it so that it remains an apolitical function. But you and your close associates have boycotted it, thereby making it a political function which it was not," Sarma told at a press conference.