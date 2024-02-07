Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Court Orders Transfer of Jayalalithaa's Jewellery to Tamil Nadu Government

The court had earlier held that the kins of Jayalalithaa were not entitled for the properties which are confiscated by the State.

Digital Desk
Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa
Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: A special court in Bengaluru has directed the transfer of valuables seized from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa to the government of the neighbouring State. Judge H A Mohan presiding over the XXXII Additional City Civil & Sessions court passed the order on Monday. This comes after court's ruling saying that Jayalalithaa's kins are not entitled to the jewellery . 

The Tamil Nadu Government will then take necessary action on the disposal of these gold and diamond jewellery which were part of the material evidence in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa and others.

Advertisement

The trial was held in Karnataka on the direction of the Supreme Court and therefore all material evidence is in the Karnataka treasury now under the custody of the court.

The court had earlier held that the kins of Jayalalithaa were not entitled for the properties which are confiscated by the State. The Special CBI Court had thus rejected the petition filed by J Deepa and J Deepak, the niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa, respectively.

Advertisement

Ordering the transfer of the jewels to the Tamil Nadu Government, the Special Court judge said: “Instead of auctioning the jewels, it is better to transfer the same to Tamil Nadu by handing over the same through the Department of Home, State of Tamil Nadu." The Court then issued the direction that the Tamil Nadu Home Department authorise "competent persons preferably in the rank of Secretary along with police to come and collect the jewels.” In the same order, the Special Court ordered the payment of Rs five crore to Karnataka for the expenses of the trial conducted in the State. The payment will be made from a fixed deposit in an account related to Jayalalithaa in the State Bank of India branch in Chennai.

The disproportionate assets trial against Jayalalithaa, her former close aide V Sasikala, V N Sudhakaran, who is the disowned foster son of Jayalalithaa, and Sasikala's sister-in-law J Ilavarasi was conducted by the Special Court in Bengaluru. 
 

Advertisement


(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World12 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  5. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement