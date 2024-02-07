Advertisement

Ranchi: Jailed former-Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren is likely to take part in the trust vote in the state Assembly on February 5 and 6. A special court of Ranchi on Saturday granted him permission to take part in the floor test of the newly-formed Champai Soren government of Jharkhand. Soren had stepped down from the post of the chief minister on Wednesday following his arrest in alleged land and mining scams of Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new Champai Soren government.

Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), who was arrested on January 31st, was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

On the other hand, after the resignation of Hemant Soren as the chief minister of Jharkhand, Champai Soren took over the responsibility as his successor. He took oath as the new CM of Jharkhand on February 2.

Champai Soren has now been given a time period of 10 days to prove his majority in the Jharkhand Assembly. The Champai Soren-led government needs to meet the 41 majority mark, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader has said as many as 43 MLAs are in their support currently.

PMLA Court Ranchi permits former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in Floor Test.



He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged land scam, on 31st January.



Meanwhile, the political drama in the state shifted to Hyderabad on Friday, when nearly 40 MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance were flown to the Telangana capital, amid fears that the BJP may attempt to poach them in the run-up to a trust vote.



