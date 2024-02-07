English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 06:08 IST

Jharkhand Political Crisis: MLAs of JMM-Led Alliance Exude Confidence to Win Trust Vote in Assembly

Stay tuned with Republic to catch all the latest updates around Jharkhand political crisis.

Kriti Dhingra
Stay tuned with Republic to catch all the LIVE updates and latest news around Jharkhand political crisis.
Stay tuned with Republic to catch all the LIVE updates and latest news around Jharkhand political crisis.
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ranchi: The MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly on Monday, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening. The legislators landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in a chartered flight, and were taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses. "Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," news agency PTI quoted minister Alamgir Alam as saying.

Meanwhile, JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur also asserted that the JMM-led coalition will sail through the trust vote. "Many BJP legislators are also in support of the alliance in the state," he reportedly claimed.

BJP's Chief Whip Biranchi Narain, however, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday, PTI reported. Narain stated that the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were not confident of winning.

Separately, the opposition BJP convened its legislature party’s meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House. "The saffron party will oppose the trust motion in the House as Champai Soren, after taking oath as chief minister, had said he will take ahead the programmes of the previous Hemant Soren-led government. “This reflects it is the Hemant Soren government Part-2, which will also indulge in corruption and malpractices," Narayan alleged.

Noteworthily, the MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance were staying at a resort in Hyderabad for the past three days before leaving for Ranchi on Sunday evening. About 38 legislators had gone to Hyderabad in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote.

On Thursday, a video released by the coalition had claimed the support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

The Champai Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence today – on the first of the two-day assembly session. Soren was administered the oath-of-office by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2. Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the CM after his predecessor Hemant Soren was, on Wednesday, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. Hemant was sent to the ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

Notably, a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has allowed him to participate in the trust vote.

The alliance between the JMM, Congress and RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

