Ranchi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday passed the supplementary budget of Rs 4,684.93 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, amid a walkout by the main opposition BJP.

The budget comprised Rs 1,786 crore allocation for electricity and Rs 279 crore for health department.

During the discussion on the supplementary budget that was presented by Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, BJP MLAs created ruckus and shouted slogans against the government.

The Congress members on the treasury benches and the BJP legislators engaged in a verbal duel after Ranchi MLA CP Singh made some remarks on state health minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta.

The Congress MLAs barged into the well and created ruckus over Singh's comment.

Singh withdrew his remarks and the speaker expunged it. However, the BJP MLAs boycotted the proceedings of the House.

Later, the supplementary budget of 4,684.93 crore was passed by the assembly, and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto adjourned the House till 11 am on Wednesday. PTI NAM BDC BDC