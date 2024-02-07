PM Modi's remarks came after an Opposition MP in Lok Sabha alleged that “no provision[s] were mentioned for the minorities” in President's Address. | Image: PTI - File

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday quipped, "[Aap logon ko kya ho gaya hai… kab tak tukdon mein sochte rahoge] What has happened to you?...How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?...". PM Modi's remarks came in response to an issue raised by an Opposition MP in the House, wherein he'd alleged that “no provision was mentioned for the country's minorities” in the President's Address.

“Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your region, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place...What has happened to you?..” PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, in a sharp response to the MP's allegations.

कब तक टुकड़ों में सोचते रहोगे,

कब तक समाज को बांटते रहोगे,

बहुत तोड़ा देश को...



अच्छा होता कि जाते-जाते तो कम से कम इस चर्चा के दरम्यान कुछ सकारात्मक बातें होती, कुछ सकारात्मक सुझाव आते। लेकिन हर बार की तरह आपने देश को काफी निराश किया।



- पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LVlodvfWGV — BJP (@BJP4India) February 5, 2024

Stressing that the speeches of the opposition members have only strengthened the view that “they have decided to remain in opposition for a long time”, PM Modi said, "[Every] country needs a good and healthy opposition, but the Congress has failed in its role as it did not allow other voices in the opposition to emerge".

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, "[Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai].. In their relentless efforts of projecting the same person to be the front-runner of the party, the Congress has – in recent times – lost its relevance in the political spectrum, and is now on the verge of losing the essence of its very existence".

Asserting that many [Opposition members] ‘have even lost the courage to contest elections’, PM Modi underlined, "Some seats were changed last time as well, and it's come to my knowledge that several [political leaders] are looking to change their seats this time as well". Interestingly, the Prime Minister's remarks come at a time when the mother of all elections – the Lok Sabha polls 2024 – are just around the corner, and the Opposition bloc formed to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – the INDI (Indian National Developmental Inclusive) alliance – is on the verge of being left in tatters.

“I have also heard that many people now want to go to the Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha", PM Modi further said, adding, that ”They [opposition leaders] are switching sides in alignment with their assessment of the prevalent situation(s)".

Further lambasting the grand-old party for its dynasty-style way of operating, PM Modi said, "the Congress has always believed in one family [that is their own], and they just cannot think or see anything beyond it".

Highlighting that the mentality of Congress leaders has caused a big amount of “damage to the country's reputation”, the PM stated that "the Congress never believed in the nation's collective strength as they considered themselves to be the rulers and therefore [its leaders] underestimated the people at large".

PM Modi Lambasts DK Suresh's ‘Separate Nation’ Remark

"[…Jodne ki baat to kabhi ki nahi, abb todne ki baat kar rahe ho] Some are talking about dividing the nation… even though they never talked about (or made efforts towards) uniting the country", PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha, in a response directed at DK Suresh over his remarks demanding a 'separate nation' for Karnataka, last week.



"....Some are talking about dividing the nation... Jodne ki baat to kabhi ki nahi, abb todne ki baat kar rahe ho..." Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks silence on Dk Suresh's 'separate nation' remark in the Lok Sabha during his address.



Don't miss a… pic.twitter.com/IaKHzlwC7g — Republic (@republic) February 5, 2024