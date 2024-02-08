Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Chief Minister has stirred controversy by entrusting senior Congress party members with oversight of the state's annual Rs 58,000 crore expenditure on the 5 guarantees. The government's decision to shoulder the financial burden by providing monthly honorariums ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 20,000 has drawn criticism, adding an annual Rs 16 crore load to the state exchequer. This move raises concerns, particularly given the existing cabinet of 34 ministers, seven Cabinet-rank advisors to the Chief Minister, and 64 IAS officers already in place.

Committee Structure for Guarantee Oversight

The Congress government's proposal includes the formation of committees at three levels – state, district, and assembly – tasked with ensuring the effective implementation of guarantees. Each committee, comprising a president, vice-president, and party-affiliated members, will see the state-level committee president and five deputy presidents awarded Cabinet and state-ministry ranks. With 31 members in total, district committee chairpersons are set to receive an honorarium of up to Rs 50,000 per month. The committees are slated to begin operating within a week.

Concerns Mount Over Cadre Numbers and Salary Structure

The state-level committee will appoint 31 members, while the district and constituency-level committees will consist of a chairman, deputy chairman, and 21 members, and chairman, deputy chairman, and 11 members, respectively. The government plans to grant a Rs 50,000 honorarium to district committee presidents and is considering providing Rs 20,000-25,000 to constituency committee presidents. Additionally, all committee members will receive a sitting fee.

Legal Challenges for CM Siddaramaiah

With a total of 224 legislators in the Karnataka assembly, legal concerns emerge as the constitution stipulates that the ministry's total strength should not exceed 15%, amounting to 34 members. The Chief Minister already has seven advisors, and the appointment of cabinet ranks to committee cadres could potentially violate legal provisions.

Opposition Decries Move as Illegal

The opposition, notably BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has lambasted the government's decision on two fronts "The government is facing opposition scrutiny on two fronts:the appointment of Congress workers to oversee guarantee implementation and the decision for the state to cover their salaries. BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, speaking to Republic, criticized the move, stating, 'This looks like a joke by the government on the people of Karnataka. The CM will appoint his own partymen to monitor quality IAS officers, whether they are working effectively to implement the guarantees, and also are paying from the state exchequer, which is absolutely unacceptable. If money is being paid in the form of salaries from the government, they should issue a notification. This is nothing but a misuse of taxpayers' money by flouting all the rules."