Updated January 31st, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Karnataka Governor Returns Kannada Signboard Ordinance, Calls for Legislative Approval

The Karnataka Cabinet had on January 5, given its approval to an ordinance which mandates 60 per cent use of the state's language in signages.

Digital Desk
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar | Image: PTI
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sent back an ordinance mandating 60 per cent use of Kannada in signboards of businesses and establishments, to the state government.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday.

"We (the government) approved an ordinance on signboards. The Governor has sent it back saying it should be passed in the Assembly. He could have given his assent now. Giving protection and respect to Kannada is our government's commitment," Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka Cabinet had on January 5, given its approval to an ordinance to amend the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act that mandates 60 per cent use of the state's language in signages.

The government had decided to take the ordinance route in the wake of violent protests by pro-Kannada organisations targeting businesses and establishments in Bengaluru for not giving prominence to Kannada.

As of now, the law requires the use of Kannada language in the upper-half portion of boards, displaying the names of businesses.

The Budget session of the Karnataka Legislature is scheduled to be be held from February 12 to 23.

It is said that the Governor may have sent the ordinance back to the government, considering that the Legislature session is round the corner, official sources said.

(Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:22 IST

