Bengaluru : In Karnataka, political tensions are on the rise as the call for three Deputy Chief Ministers (DyCMs) becomes more pronounced, revealing a clear targeting of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's faction. A late-night dinner meeting at a private hotel intensified the discourse, with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala summoning ministers KN Rajanna, Satish Jarkiholi, Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, HC Mahadevappa, and MB Patil.

The ministers have openly told Surjewala that they need 3 DyCMs to go ahead and win majority of the seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with representation from all communities.

High Command stands behind DK Shivakumar

Randeep Surjewala has asked the ministers to leave it to the high command and has also instructed ministers not to give statements in the open as it could damage the credentials of the party which is in complete majority in the state. Meanwhile the CM's faction continues to attack DK Shivakumar and economic advisor of CM Siddaramaiah speaking to Republic has said that "increasing the number of DyCMs is left to the CM and the party high command will decide. There is nothing wrong in Satish Jarkiholi and other ministers demanding multiple DyCMs. What's wrong in having multiple DyCMs? The post of DyCM is not constitutional and even when you take oath it's in the name of ministry. It is not a constitutional post but only a ceremonious post."

Ministers refuse to back down!

Meanwhile ministers have also said a clear no to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as Surjewala proposed that sitting ministers will have to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The ministers have asked Surjewala to give tickets to those who they recommend and it will be their responsibility to ensure their candidates victory. They have also demanded that they be made DyCMs.

PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi speaking to Republic said that "There has been a discussion on elections and there is an election meeting tomorrow and a meeting in Delhi as well. We have told Surjewala about our position yesterday. We have asked that the post of Deputy CM should be given to other communities and that it will be beneficial in the elections. It is up to the high command to decide how many Deputy CMs will be appointed."

The ministers in the meet have also maintained that DK Shivakumar's version is different and their version on Lok Sabha polls is different. They have also clarified that DK Shivakumar will continue to remain the Deputy CM and no one will leave the party.

Basvaraj Bommai, former CM Karnataka on three DvCMs demand and infighting in Congress said, “The entire government is involved in politicising and saving their skin. The CM is trying to manipulate through few ministers to put DK Shivakumar in a problem because he's the most insecure leader in the state. DKS is fighting back and ensuring that high command is on his side. They're only discussing these issues, not issues of the state.”

The decision has to be taken by the high command leaders and a decision on the minister's candidature will be taken at the Delhi meeting after which there will be clarity but ministers have maintained that there should be multiple DyCMs before Lok Sabha polls.