English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 13th, 2021 at 06:45 IST

Kejriwal blames previous govts for 'idiosyncratic drainage system', says working on revamping it

Kejriwal blames previous govts for 'idiosyncratic drainage system', says working on revamping it

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A day after the city faced extensive waterlogging following record rain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the city's "idiosyncratic drainage system" for the flooded streets, which, he said, the AAP dispensation has inherited as a "gift" from the previous governments.

He assured the public that they will not have to face waterlogging in the coming years in Delhi as his government is working on to overhaul the city's entire drainage system.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of inauguration of redeveloped Chandni Chowk, Kejriwal said that not only the market area but the drainage system of entire Delhi will be fixed.  "We have said it earlier as well, the drainage system throughout Delhi needs to be fixed. We got this idiosyncratic drainage system as a gift from the previous governments. It needs time (to improve such a vast drainage system), it was never worked upon by them (previous governments) earlier. But I can assure you after some years you won't see waterlogging anywhere in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a statement.

Record heavy rains lashed the national capital on Saturday, making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years and causing massive waterlogging that affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses.

Advertisement

According to the Public Works Department, over 380 waterlogging related complaints were received on Saturday.

Kejriwal had last month chaired a meeting on the city's drainage plan and said that the national capital's drainage system will be improved and made "world-class" and Delhi will "get rid of waterlogging”.

Advertisement

He had said that necessary changes as suggested by Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will be made to "bolster" the city's drainage system and make it foolproof. PTI AKM KJ

Advertisement

Published September 13th, 2021 at 06:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

7 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

10 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

10 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

10 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

10 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Divya Agarwal-Apurva Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  2. Piyush Goyal Announces 5-Year MSP Agreement with Farmers on 5 New Crops

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Piyush Goyal Meets Punjab CM Mann Ahead of Crucial Talks With Farmers

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Sushmita Reveals Feeling 'Out Of Place' For Not Knowing Table Manners

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Janhvi Kapoor All Set To Star Opposite Ram Charan, Confirms Boney Kapoor

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo