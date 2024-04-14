×

Updated June 10th, 2022 at 15:17 IST

Kerala Gold scam case: Congress alleges LDF govt threatening people ready to give evidence

Cong leader VD Satheesan alleged that the ruling LDF government is trying to threaten the people ready to give evidence against CM in Kerala gold smuggling case

Reported by: Ajay Sharma
Kerala Gold smuggling
Image: PTI | Image:self
As Congress continue to protest against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh in the Kerala gold smuggling case, opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that the ruling LDF government is trying to threaten the people who are ready to give evidence against CM by lodging new cases against them.

Speaking to ANI over the alleged involvement of CM Vijayan in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Congress leader Satheesan said, "They (LDF government) are trying to threaten the persons who are ready to give evidence against the Chief Minister and the government. The government sent the Vigilance to another accused and he was kidnapped. His phone was snatched and he was released without relating to any case. Now, a team of 12 police officers has been constituted to enquire into the conspiracy against the government."

Agitated by the state government's decision, VD Satheesan said, "What is the meaning of this? They are threatening the people who are ready to give evidence against the state government. That is the only reason they are doing these things. This is because the government is scared."

'Case against Swapna Suresh won't go even on Court's veranda'

On Wednesday, former Kerala minister and CPI(M) leader KT Jaleel filed a police complaint against allegations levelled by the Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh, stating that Swapna is hatching a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the state government. 

Reacting to this, Satheesan slammed the state government and said, "I don’t think that this case will stand. This will not go even the veranda of a court. A lady who is also accused in this case has given a confession statement before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court as per section 164 of CrPC. After giving a confession statement, how can a state government take a case against her? That confession statement has evidentiary value. How can the government take the case against her?"

Allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh

It is pertinent to mention here that Swapna Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into gold smuggling. A former executive secretary at the consulate, she had pointed out how she was contacted by Sivasankar, the Principal Secretary of CM Vijayan, during his visit to Dubai back in 2016.  

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realised that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said.

Also, she had talked about the utensils used for cooking ‘biryani’ that were sent to the Cliff House (the official residence of the CM) from the consulate. “So, Biryani being edible, food item has a minimum weight...but the vessels had unusual weight...Also, they were delivered without any security checks or protocol arrangements, upon the instructions- the time &  date fixed by Sivshankar," she had said. 

It is pertinent to note that the Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.

