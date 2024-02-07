Former NC leader Sanjeev Khajuria along with his district and Mandal office bearers and supporters joined BJP | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Jammu: Several key leaders from the National Conference, including the party's Kathua district president, joined the BJP on Sunday, dealing a significant blow to the Farooq Abdullah-led party in the Jammu region. This move saw a considerable number of supporters and district office bearers also switching allegiance from the National Conference to the BJP.

The joining ceremony took place at the BJP's headquarters in Jammu, where Ravinder Raina, the chief of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, along with other leaders, welcomed the new members. Raina in his address spoke about the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the people, regardless of their region or religion. He said,”The BJP's contributions and achievements in health care, education, infrastructure building and socio-economic development are historic," Rain said.

Advertisement

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Raina attributed the nation's unity and progress to Modi's dedicated efforts. Devinder Singh Rana, another senior J&K BJP leader, underscored the party's inclusive approach, expressing that every new member is welcomed with love and camaraderie.

Sanjeev Khajuria, who previously led the National Conference's Kathua district unit, pointed out the on-the-ground impact of the Modi government's welfare schemes. He also commended the prime minister's leadership for India's standing on the global stage.

Advertisement

In a separate event, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta urged party cadres to strengthen the organisation at the booth level for success in upcoming elections. Gupta, addressing a gathering where numerous women joined the party, emphasised the BJP's commitment to serving the people and addressing challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. Stressing the importance of reaching out to voters, especially women and youngsters, Gupta aimed to counter opposition parties' narratives.

Senior leader Rekha Mahajan welcomed the new members and urged them to work with dedication to strengthen the BJP's base at the booth level.