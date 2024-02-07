English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 09:38 IST

Big Jolt to Farooq Abdullah's Party, Key National Conference Leaders Defect to BJP in Jammu

Key leaders and supporters from the National Conference switched allegiance to the BJP, dealing a significant blow to Farooq Abdullah's party in Jammu.

Digital Desk
Former NC leader Sanjeev Khajuria along with his district and Mandal office bearers and supporters joined BJP
Former NC leader Sanjeev Khajuria along with his district and Mandal office bearers and supporters joined BJP | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: Several key leaders from the National Conference, including the party's Kathua district president, joined the BJP on Sunday, dealing a significant blow to the Farooq Abdullah-led party in the Jammu region. This move saw a considerable number of supporters and district office bearers also switching allegiance from the National Conference to the BJP.

The joining ceremony took place at the BJP's headquarters in Jammu, where Ravinder Raina, the chief of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, along with other leaders, welcomed the new members. Raina in his address spoke about the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the people, regardless of their region or religion. He said,”The BJP's contributions and achievements in health care, education, infrastructure building and socio-economic development are historic," Rain said.

Advertisement

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Raina attributed the nation's unity and progress to Modi's dedicated efforts. Devinder Singh Rana, another senior J&K BJP leader, underscored the party's inclusive approach, expressing that every new member is welcomed with love and camaraderie.

Sanjeev Khajuria, who previously led the National Conference's Kathua district unit, pointed out the on-the-ground impact of the Modi government's welfare schemes. He also commended the prime minister's leadership for India's standing on the global stage.

Advertisement

In a separate event, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta urged party cadres to strengthen the organisation at the booth level for success in upcoming elections. Gupta, addressing a gathering where numerous women joined the party, emphasised the BJP's commitment to serving the people and addressing challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. Stressing the importance of reaching out to voters, especially women and youngsters, Gupta aimed to counter opposition parties' narratives.

Senior leader Rekha Mahajan welcomed the new members and urged them to work with dedication to strengthen the BJP's base at the booth level.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement