Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Amid Rift in INDI Bloc, KTR Hints At KCR-Led Third Front

KTR's remarks comes at the time when the future of INDI alliance looks uncertain

Apoorva Shukla
Working president of BRS KT Rama Rao
Working president of BRS KT Rama Rao | Image:X (Formerly Twitter)
Hyderabad: Amid ongoing rift in the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance, Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, has pitched for a third front under the leadership of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Calling the INDI alliance ‘Chai-Biscuit meeting’, KTR blamed the Congress party for the widening rift within the INDI alliance. "Congress' pride is the reason why no one can stay in an alliance with them. When talks of the INDIA alliance arose, we knew it was a 'chai-biscuit' meeting, and there would be no result. TMC and AAP have proved this. The pride of Congress is the reason why it cannot move ahead with others. They don't even respect others. I request the people of India if you want to stop BJP, support regional leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and KCR..."

“Our party President KCR knew that Congress would never give respect to others. Congress is an extremely proud party and does not behave well with others. One cannot work with them. This is why we wanted a non-Congress, non-BJP coalition or a third front. But unfortunately, it did not happen,” said KTR. 

Earlier, one of the allies of BRS, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also said that a third-front under the leadership of KCR would be better opposition to the rising BJP. 

Rift widens in INDI Alliance

KTR's remarks comes at the time when the future of INDI alliance looks uncertain. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have vowed to go solo in their respective states in Lok Sabha polls, setting aside all the seat sharing speculations. The INDIA bloc is currently attempting to combat the inner differences emerging within the alliance.

Further, the leader credited for stiching the alliance together, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may ditch the alliance and switch sides once again, said sources. In the new scenario ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Nitish Kumar will reportedly be sworn in as the Bihar CM, while the BJP is likely to get two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.


 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

