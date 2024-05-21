Advertisement

New Delhi: In the raging controversy in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault gate, the leader hit back at the party leaders and Delhi Ministers fro "spreading lies" about the "corruption lies" against her and has threatened to file a lawsuit against them.

Taking to her social media account on X, Maliwal on Monday, May 20, said, "Since yesterday, Delhi ministers are spreading lies that an FIR has been filed against me for corruption, hence I did all this on the instructions of BJP."

Clarifying her stance, Maliwal said, "This FIR was lodged 8 years ago in 2016 after which both the CM and LG appointed me as the Chairperson of the Women's Commission twice more. The case is completely fake on which the Hon'ble High Court has stayed for 1.5 years, who have accepted that no money transaction has taken place.

Furthermore, Maliwal commented on her 'status' being changed in the party from "Lady Singham" to "BJP Agent" after she filed a complaint against now-arrested Bibhav Kumar.

कल से दिल्ली के मंत्री झूठ फैला रहे है कि मुझपे भ्रष्टाचार की FIR हुई है इसलिए BJP के इशारे पर मैंने ये सब किया।



ये FIR 8 साल पहले 2016 में हो चुकी थी जिसके बाद मुझे सीएम और LG दोनों ने दो बार और महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया। केस पूरी तरह फर्जी है जिस पर 1.5 साल से माननीय… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind)

"According to them, until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, I was “Lady Singham” and today I have become a BJP agent?"

Maliwal added that a troll army was deployed against her because she called out on Kumar. She claimed that everyone is being called and told to share her video if they have one, as it has to be leaked.

Putting My Relatives' Lives in Danger

In the post, Maliwal further claimed that AAP is putting Mlaiwal's relatives' lives in danger by tweeting their details using their car numbers.

"They're putting my relatives' lives in danger by tweeting their details using their car numbers."

Asserting that lies don't last long, AAP Rajya Sabha MP warned, "Well, lies don't last long. But in the intoxication of power and in the passion to bring someone down, it should not happen that when the truth comes out, you are not able to look even your family in the eye. I will take you to court for every lie you spread!"

Delhi Police Forms SIT to Investigate Maliwal's Assault Case:

On Tuesday, May 21, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the Swati Maliwal case, almost a week after she accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her, ANI reported quoting police officials.

The SIT probe will be headed by North Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) Anjitha Chepyala. Three Inspector-rank officers are also included in the SIT, which includes the officer of Civil Lines Police Station where the case was registered.

(With ANI inputs)