Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia has bid farewell to active politics by announcing that she would not be contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia used to contest from Shivpuri constituency and has claimed to be distancing herself from active politics citing health issues.

The BJP leader herself made the announcement while addressing a public gathering at Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, a seat that has remained a bastion for the Scindia family. Madhya Pradesh’s minister of Sports, Yashodhara Raje Scindia made the announcement while unveiling the statue of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia in Shivpuri on Thursday, October 5. While making the declaration, she also asked for support from the residents of Shivpuri.

'Not 21 anymore,' Yashodhara Raje cites health issues

"I had resolved earlier that I was not going to contest elections. Along with everyone, I want to thank you all, in a way this is my 'goodbye'. I have always tried to follow the footsteps of my mother, Rajmata Raje Scindia. It was with her inspiration that I took this decision, and today I pray to all of you that you all will support me in this decision,” declared the BJP leader from the stage.

‘I am not 21 anymore,’ said Yashodhara Raje citing her health issues as the reason behind her decision. "Time passes for the new generation to come forward. I want to thank all the people of Shivpuri who stayed with me in all the challenges," Yashodhara added during her address. She had previously communicated with the BJP leadership regarding the same.

The state BJP chief, confirming the same, said that Scindia is a senior leader of the party and the party will make appropriate decisions regarding the same. "Yashodhara Raje Scindia is our senior leader. Due to her health issues, she has requested the organisation that she does not want to contest elections this time. The organisation will take appropriate decisions on this," said state BJP chief VD Sharma.

As Yashodhara Raje has decided not to contest this time, Shivpuri constituency, which has remained a bastion for the Scindia family, opens a new avenue for the younger leaders. Political analysts believe that Congress-turncoat and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia may contest from the legacy seat. However, till now there is no confirmation on either of the seats, Yashodhara’s Shivpuri or Jyotiraditya’s traditional seat Guna.

(With inputs from ANI)