Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Shantanu Thakur's CAA Claims, Alleges It's a 'Vote Bank Agenda'

Shantanu Thakur, backing his claim during the aforementioned rally, recalled a similar sentiment expressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah previous year.

Moumita Mukherjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee swiftly responded to the recent claims made by Union Minister Shantanu Thakur regarding the imminent nationwide implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) within the next seven days. Thakur, who addressed a public rally in South 24 Parganas on Sunday, asserted that the CAA, also known as the Citizenship Amendment Act, would soon be enforced across the country.

Shantanu Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon, confidently declared, "The Ram Mandir (temple) in Ayodhya has been inaugurated, and within the next seven days, the CAA will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week."

In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed Thakur's assertions, characterising the CAA as the BJP's vote bank agenda. Speaking about her skepticism about the swift implementation of the CAA nationwide, CM Banerjee said, “If you were not a citizen of this country, then could you have voted? They are scaring you all to generate vote!”

Amit Shah on CAA

Shantanu Thakur, backing his claim during the aforementioned rally, recalled a similar sentiment expressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah previous year. Shah had unequivocally asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act is the law of the land, and no force could prevent its implementation.

Addressing a party gathering in West Bengal in November last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about BJP's committment to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) often misleads our refugee brothers regarding the CAA. Let me make it clear that the CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop it. Everybody is going to get citizenship. This is our party’s commitment,” he said.

"If CAA is not implemented…"

Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted, “Shantanu Thakur was not wrong in what he said. The country is demanding CAA. The statement will make the Rohingyas and infiltrators feel bad. If CAA is not implemented, there will be massacres in the country. CAA will be implemented boldly in West Bengal. NRC is necessary.”

Denbying to comment on Shantanu Thaur's latest claims, West Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar said, "I cannot comment about it, only the government can tell you about it. The government and the party are two different entities in our system. However, I have confidence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the CAA rules would be drafted before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

