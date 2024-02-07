Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda on January 29 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the Manesar land deal case.

According to sources, Hooda was interrogated by the officials at ED office in Delhi.

In 2004, Hooda government had issued the notification to acquire a 688-acre land for the IMT Manesar. By the time the government retracted the notification, the builders had managed to buy 400 acres for a total price of Rs 100 crore, as opposed to the market value of Rs 1,600 crore.



