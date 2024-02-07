Advertisement

Mumbai: As Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange began his stir raising the demand for reservation to Maratha community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a survey by state commission to assess backwardness of the Maratha community.

CM Eknath Shinde has said the state Commission for Backward Classes will conduct a survey from January 23 to asses the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community. The survey will be conducted from January 23 to January 31, which will cover Maratha and non-Maratha open categories.

The chief minister on Saturday directed the administration to carry out the survey in three different shifts on a war footing. An estimated 2.50 crore families will be surveyed. Renowned institutions like the Gokhale Institute in Pune and IIPS will assist in carrying out this exercise, the chief minister said.

"In order to check the social, economic and educational backwardness of the Maratha community, the state Commission for Backward Classes is going to start a survey on a war footing from January 23. This work should be given the top priority and the survey should be carried out accurately with punctuality," the chief minister said.

Ajit Ranade of the Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics said more than 1.25 lakh enumerators, including teachers, gram sevaks, anganwadi workers and talathis, will be engaged for the survey, which will be completed in about eight days.

Timing of the announcement

The survey announcement came on the day when Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange embarked on a protest march to state capital Mumbai from Jalna with thousands of supporters. Jarange has announced to launch an indefinite fast for the Maratha quota in Mumbai from January 26.

The Maratha community has been demanding reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Manoj Jarange has demanded the issuance of blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to all members of the Maratha community.