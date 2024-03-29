×

Updated February 13th, 2022 at 13:07 IST

Mayawati hits out at BJP for its 'refusal' to acknowledge issue of unemployment

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati hit out at the ruling BJP on Sunday, saying its refusal to acknowledge the issue of unemployment in the country stems from its "arrogant thinking".

In a series of tweets in Hindi, she said, "BJP's refusal in Parliament (to acknowledge) the burning national problem of unemployment, if it is not their wrong and arrogant thinking then what is it? Which youngster wants to face insults and taunts for being unemployed? Those associated with the BJP should come out of their narrow thought process, only then something good is possible for the country." She also said, "The news of farmers committing suicide because of a heavy debt burden is disturbing. But now, the compulsion of the unemployed youngsters committing suicide has increased the nation's anxiety, worry and anger. How fair are the BJP's claims of development and 'India Shining'?" PTI NAV RC

Published February 13th, 2022 at 13:07 IST

Mayawati

