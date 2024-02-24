Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 16th, 2022 at 06:19 IST

Min Hardeep Puri shares throwback pics of diplomatic career spanning nearly 40 years

Hardeep Puri shared a series of photos of his diplomatic career spanning 40 years, along with prominent leaders of India including Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Zaini Majeed
Hardeep Puri
Indian Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri on Friday shared throwback photos of his professional journey from the time that he served as a civil servant. Minister Puri, who eventually entered politics, reminisced his tenure alongside 11 Prime Ministers of India. Puri was the 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and served as a bureaucrat in 1978 under the leadership of Morarji Desai as the Prime Minister. He also went on to serve as a Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 during his enigmatic career. 

Puri shared a series of photos to pay the “iconic tribute to the stalwarts- first non-Congress PM” and several other prominent leaders of India, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Minister shared the photos as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, inaugurated the “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya”, a museum dedicated to India's Prime Ministers.

"Before being invited to join his Council of Ministers in Sept 2017 by PM Modi who is himself into a historic 2nd term, privileged to be a civil servant during tenure of 11 Indian PMs. Witnessed many momentous events. Began with 1st non-Congress PM Sh Morarji Desai Ji in 1978," Hardeep Puri tweeted.

Sharing some of the rarely seen pictures from the Prime Ministers’ offices, Puri said on Twitter, “PM Sangrahalaya is an iconic tribute to the stalwarts- first non-Congress PM to complete a full term Atal Bihari Vajpayee, farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar, PV Narasimha Rao,  who opened up the economy, 1st Sikh PM Dr. Manmohan Singh.” In the subsequent tweets he  “MEA [Ministry of External Affairs] boss  Inder Kumar Gujral, HD Deve Gowda, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and VP Singh.”

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’ in Delhi as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a museum dedicated to all the Prime Ministers of India. He took a tour of the museum after purchasing a ticket on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Interestingly the Prime Minister became the first person to buy a ticket for the museum. PM Modi said, “This museum is a big inspiration and will serve as an example. Every government played its part in India’s success." The museum is symbolic of historic contributions made by all of India’s Prime Ministers and also tells the story of India since its independence. Built at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate, the museum features 14 Indian prime ministers and their iconic journeys. 

Published April 16th, 2022 at 06:19 IST

