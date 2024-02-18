Advertisement

Kolkata: The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, in her attempt to criticise the BJP on Sunday, stated that the incident in Sandeshkhali had been deliberately escalated. The West Bengal CM made these remarks, referring to a phrase ‘Tilke Tal’ (making a mountain out of a molehill), during an administrative event in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

She addressed the incident in Sandeshkhali while alleging that the involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made the situation worse. "The incident happened in Sandeshkhali. First, it was sent to the ED. After that, their friend BJP entered. The molehill has been turned into a mountain. Instead of peace, there is fire. I will send officers to those who have complaints. If anyone has taken anything, everything will be returned," Mamata stated during her speech.

According to Banerjee, no women had registered any complaints, however, she instructed the police to act immediately regarding the incident in Sandeshkhali. Mamata mentioned the arrest of block presidents and added that she is determined to take further action.

"Our block president has been arrested. If I say something, I do it. Bhande Arabul has also been arrested. He is our staff! How many people have you (Centre) arrested?" she stated. Shibu Hazra, who has been arrested now, was also part of her address.

Mamata referred to the allegations of women torture against Uttam Sardars in Sandeshkhali last February and the subsequent vandalism incidents. She mentioned the police's request for custody of Shibu Hazra and the expectations of the women in Sandeshkhali for Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest. "I will send a police team," Mamata declared, expressing her intention to address the immediate complaints from Sandeshkhali women demanding Shah Jahan Shaikh’s arrest.