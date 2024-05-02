Advertisement

Bhopal, Mar 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left with his ministerial colleagues for Pachmarhi, the state's lone hill station in Narmadapuram district, for a two-day brainstorming session starting on Saturday, an official said.

He said personal assistants, one for each minister, are also travelling for the session, which will discuss issues and solutions for the state.

"On the first day of the session, the CM will deliberate on ways to make the state self-reliant, while on the second day, he will have interact with ministers one-on-one. They will stay there in a hotel operated by the state tourism department and the cabinet will return to Bhopal on March 27 evening," he said.

Incidentally, the session is being held in Pachmarhi at a time when Narmadapuram recorded the state's highest temperature at 40 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The district had also recorded 43 degrees Celsius on March 17, while it was a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius and low of 19.1 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Pachmarhi, situated at a height of 1067 m in a valley of the Satpura range, is also famous for Satpura Tiger Reserve and Satpura National Park. It is home to many waterfalls, including Apsara Vihar and Bee Falls.