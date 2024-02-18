Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 8th, 2021 at 06:40 IST

MP: Mob attacks police station after man's death; four officials suspended

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhopal/Khargone, Sep 7 (PTI) A mob attacked a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning after a 35-year-old tribal man, arrested in an alleged case of dacoity, died, an official said.

Three policemen were injured in the attack. Later in the evening the state government suspended the district jail superintendent and four police officials, and ordered a judicial probe into the death.

"Those found guilty will not be spared. The chief minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter,” state home minister Narottam Mishra said in a statement in Bhopal.

To ensure fair investigation, a police sub-inspector, head constable and two constables along with the district jail superintendent have been suspended, he added.

Three policemen were injured when a mob of tribals hurled stones at Bistan police station, about 20 km from Khargone district headquarters, after the death of one Bisan (35).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Satyendra Singh, who visited the spot after the incident, told reporters the man had been arrested three days ago along with 11 others in a dacoity case.

He died at Khargone sub-jail around 2 am on Tuesday, the SDM said.

In the morning a mob of about 100 people gathered outside the Bistan police station and pelted stones while alleging that the man died due to police torture, the official said. The reason behind the death will be known after receiving his autopsy report, the official said, adding that prima facie there were no injury marks on the body.

During the attack, the protesters also overturned a police jeep and damaged other vehicles parked in the station premises, some witnesses said, claiming that the police used teargas to disperse the crowd. PTI COR ADU GK KRK KRK

Published September 8th, 2021 at 06:40 IST

