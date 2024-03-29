×

Updated February 12th, 2022 at 20:24 IST

Municipal Corporation election burial of democracy, no faith in SEC : BJP

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) The BJP Saturday described the election to four Municipal Corporations in West Bengal as "burial of democracy" and said it has no faith in the State Election Commission.

State party president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters that there were rampant incidents of false voting, attacks on BJP candidates and threatening of its supporters and voters in the election to Bidhannagar, Asansol and Chandannagar Municipal Corporations.

"In Asansol our (BJP) MLA Agnimtra Pal was heckled and our leader Jitendra Tewary was attacked. There was blank firing to intimidate our candidates and workers. In Bidhannagar there were proxy voting by outsiders as well as in Chandannagar," Majumdar said.

In Siliguri the situation was better though there were reports of incidents in a few wards. "We will certainly do very well there," he said.

The BJP, he said, has no faith in SEC which is controlled by the ruling Trinamool Congress and may explore moving court for free and fair polls.

To a question, Majumdar said Trinamool Congress was a party "centred around one individual" and the ongoing debate about "one man one post" in it is "meaningless and farcical".

"This One Man One Post debate is nothing but farcical and meaningless for a party which is centred around one single person (Mamata Banerjee) and has no ideological base. As the saying goes there is only one post in TMC and the rest are lamp posts," he said.

Claiming that TMC will be together so long as Banerjee is there, Majumdar said "TMC is in power (in Bengal) but it has no ideological basis. So one day TMC will cease to exist." He said the report about conflict in the TMC may be an attempt to "camouflage" the violence unleashed by the party in the municipal elections which is a continuation of post poll violence since May 2 last year. PTI SUS KK KK KK

Mamata Banerjee

