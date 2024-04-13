Advertisement

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday evening arrived in Kolkata for his West Bengal visit during which he will hold organisational meetings, a senior party leader said.

Nadda was received at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Dumdum by senior BJP leaders including state president Sukanta Majumdar.

On Wednesday morning, he will visit Vande Mataram Bhavan at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, where novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had penned the National Song.

He will also visit Rashbehari Bose Research Institute at Chandannagore in the district.

Later in the afternoon, he will attend the state executive body meeting at National Library in South Kolkata.

On Thursday, he will hold a meeting with public representatives of the party and mandal (local unit) presidents.

He will also take part in a citizen's meet at the Science City auditorium.

Nadda's West Bengal visit takes place at a time when the party looks forward to rejuvenating its organisational machinery, which has witnessed internal squabbling and defections since the 2021 assembly polls.

In May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state and advised the state unit of the BJP to strengthen the party organisation to fight the TMC.

Nadda's visit assumes significance as the party's central leadership plans to strengthen the state unit by addressing the shortcomings ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party sources said.

The state BJP is presently plagued by infighting and exodus and is still licking its wounds suffered due to the defeat in the assembly polls.

Several senior state BJP leaders are engaged in feuds off and on social media.

The state unit has been fighting hard to keep its flock together after former Union minister Babul Supriyo, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, and five MLAs including national vice president Mukul Roy joined the TMC in the last one year after the assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, stormed to power for the third consecutive term riding on the "Bengali Pride" poll plank. PTI PNT ACD ACD