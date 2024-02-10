'JCB ka Test Tha': Nagaland Minister Struggles to Get Out of Muddy Water | WATCH

Advertisement

Kohima: BJP leader and Tourism & Higher Education Minister of Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along, who is also known as a social media enthusiast, on Saturday shared a hilarious video of him, stuck in a pond, while a few persons tried to pull him up. While sharing the video on his social media account, he jokingly wrote that it was a day for the test of the JCB machine.

He took to X, to share the video, saying, “Today was the test of JCB (Machine)! Note: It's all about NCAP rating, check NCAP rating before buying a car. Because it is a matter of your life!”

Advertisement

BJP leader shared video on his X handle

In the 4.42 minute video, the senior BJP leader shared a humorous video of him struggling to get out of a muddy pond. In the video clip, Temjen Imna can be seen struggling to escape from a muddy pond, while two persons helping him out in escaping him from it.

Advertisement

Even though a person pushes him from behind and another tries to pull him out from the front, he can be seen struggling to get rid of the muddy surface. Despite all the efforts, the minister continues to slip in the wet mud.

After a few minutes of collaborative effort, the minister eventually manages to come out of the pond to the dry surface. Following the incident, he expressed gratitude towards the individuals who assisted him.

Advertisement

Drawing an example from the incident, he asserted the importance of checking a car's NCAP (New Car Assessment Programs) rating before making a purchase, citing that it provides information about the vehicle's safety standards.

Aaj JCB ka Test tha !



Note: It's all about NCAP Rating, Gadi Kharidney Se Pehley NCAP Rating Jarur Dekhe.



Kyunki Yeh Aapke Jaan Ka Mamla Hain !! pic.twitter.com/DydgI92we2 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 10, 2024

Apart from the political involvement, the Nagaland minister is also popular for all his involvement on the social media, which normally centres around a joke cracked on himself. He is an active social media user and is well-known for his sense of humor and interesting social media captions.

With his amusing videos, Temjen Imna keeps his followers on social media quite entertained apart from sharing his some valuable thoughts.

