National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday sought immediate resumption of road connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir's snow-bound areas that have been cut off following moderate to heavy snowfall in the Valley.

In a statement, Abdullah expressed concern over the difficulties faced by people in the remote hamlets and the upper reaches of north, south and central Kashmir and said the major arterial roads connecting Dawar, Kanzalwun, Keran, Karna, Gurez, Jumgund and many far-flung areas to their district headquarters had not yet been cleared of snow.

People living in those areas are going through immense difficulties. The situation is no different across the upper reaches of south and central Kashmir and districts in the Chenab region, he said.

The National Conference chief said students, elderly and patients were at the receiving end in particular due to the blockage of roads connecting these far-flung areas to the district headquarters.

"The situation is no different in the snow-bound regions of Chenab where access to all upper hamlets is yet to be restored," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar also urged the divisional administrations in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that flying squads were placed on the ground to check price rise.

The situation has become more precarious in the absence of public representatives, he said.

The resumption of connectivity is the main issue that has to be tackled on a priority, Abdullah said.

He impressed upon the divisional administration to reach out to people from the tribal communities caught in the snow blitz in Sonamarg with relief and rehabilitation.