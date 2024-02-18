Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2021 at 06:38 IST

Noida farmers' protest: BJP's Pankaj Singh intervenes, 21 arrested protesters released

Noida farmers' protest: BJP's Pankaj Singh intervenes, 21 arrested protesters released

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida, Sep 7 (PTI) With farmers in Noida continuing their protest against the local authority, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Pankaj Singh spoke to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Satish Mahana on Tuesday in order to get the issue resolved and arrested protesters released.

Singh, the MLA from Noida, also spoke to Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh over the issue.

Advertisement

Scores of villagers, including Congress workers, have been protesting against the Noida Authority over their demands of increased compensation in lieu of their acquired land, among other issues and many of them have been arrested since last week.

The Congress alleged over 80 people, including villagers and party workers and office bearers, got arrested "illegally", even as the Noida Police has put the figure lower and cited restrictions under CrPC section 144 for the action against violators.

Advertisement

"Met with a delegation of farmers at my office today. Spoke to UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh over resolving the problems of the farmers and releasing the arrested farmers as soon as possible,” the BJP leader tweeted in Hindi.

Later, around two dozen Congress workers and office-bearers of the 81 arrested were released from the local jail on Tuesday night, party's Pankhuri Pathak said.

Advertisement

"Twenty-one Congress workers, including Anil Yadav, have been released. As soon as they left the jail, they said our first priority is to get the rest of our members released,” she tweeted.

Separately on Tuesday, scores of lawyers staged a sit-in outside the police commissioner's office in Noida sector 108 alleging lawlessness in the district.

Advertisement

The protesters, led by Bar association president Manoj Bhati, alleged highhandedness by police officials who illegally detained a lawyer.

Traffic on several nearby routes was hit and diversions set up in view of the lawyers' protest, which also prompted the police to heighten up security at various points in the city, including the police headquarters. PTI KIS SNE SNE

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2021 at 06:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo