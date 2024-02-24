English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

‘Not at All’: Nakul Nath on Speculation of Joining BJP

Nakul Nath refrained from giving any additional details.

Digital Desk
nakul nath
While responding to a question on joining BJP, Nakul Nath said, “Not at all.” | Image:X/@NakulKNath
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bhopal: Amid speculations over joining the BJP, Nakul Nath on Monday clarified that he won’t be joining the saffron party.

Republic TV on Saturday confronted the Chhindwara MP. While responding to a question on joining BJP, Nakul Nath said, “Not at all.”

The MP refrained from giving any additional details. 

A few days ago, Nakul Nath, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had dropped Congress from his Twitter bio. Thereafter, a major speculation was triggered that the he along with his father might join BJP. Following which, the Kamal Nath camp had denied defection to the BJP. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

