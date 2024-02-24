While responding to a question on joining BJP, Nakul Nath said, “Not at all.” | Image: X/@NakulKNath

Advertisement

Bhopal: Amid speculations over joining the BJP, Nakul Nath on Monday clarified that he won’t be joining the saffron party.

Republic TV on Saturday confronted the Chhindwara MP. While responding to a question on joining BJP, Nakul Nath said, “Not at all.”

Advertisement

The MP refrained from giving any additional details.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Nakul Nath, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had dropped Congress from his Twitter bio. Thereafter, a major speculation was triggered that the he along with his father might join BJP. Following which, the Kamal Nath camp had denied defection to the BJP.