‘Not at All’: Nakul Nath on Speculation of Joining BJP
Nakul Nath refrained from giving any additional details.
Bhopal: Amid speculations over joining the BJP, Nakul Nath on Monday clarified that he won’t be joining the saffron party.
Republic TV on Saturday confronted the Chhindwara MP. While responding to a question on joining BJP, Nakul Nath said, “Not at all.”
The MP refrained from giving any additional details.
A few days ago, Nakul Nath, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had dropped Congress from his Twitter bio. Thereafter, a major speculation was triggered that the he along with his father might join BJP. Following which, the Kamal Nath camp had denied defection to the BJP.
