Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2021 at 06:41 IST

Odisha Assembly passes bill to set upper limit of reservation in civic bodies to 50pc

Odisha Assembly passes bill to set upper limit of reservation in civic bodies to 50pc

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Sep 7 (PTI) The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday passed a municipal laws amendment bill to set the upper limit of reservation of seats in civic bodies to 50 per cent in favour of SCs, STs and OBCs.

As per the provisions of the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, the upper limit of reservation in respect of SCs, STs and Backward Class of Citizens in urban local bodies (ULBs) elections should not exceed 50 per cent.

Advertisement

It also said the reservation of BCCs only should not exceed 27 per cent.

Law Minister Pratap Jena moved the bill which proposed amendments to the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003.

Advertisement

The amendment to set the 50 per cent ceiling in favour of SCs, STs and OBCs together has been brought to comply with the orders of the Orissa High Court and the Supreme Court in the K Krishna Murthy case, the minister said.

"The principle for reservations has been decided in the case of K Krishna Murthy versus Union of India where the apex court ruled that total quantum of reservation should not exceed 50 per cent," he said.

Advertisement

The reservation for OBCs in ULBs remained a contentious issue in the state.

The passage of the bill in the assembly will make sure that the quota for OBC would not exceed 27 per cent, and the total reservation will be up to 50 per cent.

Advertisement

"Constitution in every municipality by the District Magistrate to such extent not exceeding 27 per cent subject to ceiling limit of 50 per cent of the total number of seats, including those reserved for SC, ST and backward class of citizens taken together and such seats will be allotted by rotation to different wards in a municipal area at every general election," the bill stated.

The passage of the legislation paved the way for the urban local bodies polls which have not been held since 2018.

Advertisement

In previous panchayat and ULBs elections, the reservations were exceeding more than 50 per cent at some places due to 27 per cent reservation given to candidates belonging to other backward classes (OBCs). This was challenged in Orissa High Court.

In 2018, the high court said if the state government breached the upper limit of 50 per cent in the reservations, it would be unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jena also introduced the Odisha Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House with similar reservation provisions in three-tier panchayati raj institutions. PTI AAM BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2021 at 06:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo