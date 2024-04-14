×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 10th, 2022 at 07:52 IST

Odisha: BJD places 5 demands before Centre for farmer's wellbeing; 'raise MSP of Paddy'

Patra stated that the Centre should raise the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal, as per the unanimous resolution of the Odisha Vidhan Sabha in 2017.

Reported by: Megha Rawat
Odisha
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

On Thursday, Biju Janata Dal, addressing a press conference, placed numerous demands before the central government, primarily focusing on the development of the farmers and the improvement of their livelihood. The party requested the Centre to raise the MSP of paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal, as per the unanimous resolution of the Odisha Vidhan Sabha in 2017.

“The MSP of Paddy should be increased by 1.5 times of the C2 value as per the Swaminathan Commission report recommendations. Thirdly, the surplus parboiled rice of Odisha should be lifted immediately which would otherwise cause great hardship to the lakhs of farmers of Odisha and particularly from western Odisha,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said listing out the demands from the Centre.

“Fourthly, Rs. 10,333 crores of food subsidy bill pending with Centre should be immediately released to Odisha and fifth and finally, Rs. 5454.67 Crores towards additional interest incurred by Odisha due to delay of release and short release of subsidy by Centre till March 31, 2022, should be released immediately,” the BJD spokesperson said.

Sasmit Patra further said, “The Centre had increased the MSP of common grade variety of paddy by Rs 100 per quintal, Rs 1,940 in 2021-22 to Rs 2,040 per quintal for 2022-23 crop year for common variety. This increase of merely Rs. 100 per quintal is not sufficient and the BJD has been demanding for increasing the MSP for paddy to 1.5 times of the Cost of Production at C2 value; as per the Swaminathan Commission Report recommendations but the Centre has not done it so far.”

Centre’s decision to stop lifting surplus par-boiled rice will affect farmers of Odisha: Sasmit Patra

Recalling a resolution passed by the Odisha Assembly for the increase in the MSP for farmers, the BJD leader alleged that the Centre has not fulfilled the demands in the resolution, though the state leaders of the BJP had unanimously supported it.

“On March 25, 2017, the Odisha Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed a resolution recommending that the MSP of common paddy be increased to Rs 2,930 per quintal. All MLAs including those from BJP, Congress, and BJD had unanimously supported this. But even after five years of the passage of this resolution and numerous demands placed by the BJD MPs in the Parliament as well as in the Odisha Vidhan Sabha, the Centre has not implemented it and Centre has also decided to stop lifting of surplus parboiled rice from Odhisha,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra further claimed. 

“Apart from the issue of increasing the MSP of paddy to Rs. 2930 per quintal, the Centre has also decided to stop lifting surplus parboiled rice from Odisha. Most of the rice produced in Odisha is par-boiled rice and is one of the leading states contributing to the PDS rice in the nation. The Centre’s decision to stop lifting surplus par-boiled rice will adversely affect lakhs of farmers of Odisha and that too from the western Odisha majorly,” he said.

Advertisement

Published June 10th, 2022 at 07:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

9 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG

20 minutes ago
Israel Iran War

Iran-Israel LIVE

30 minutes ago
Izzy approves that Diego Lopes TKO

Izzy APPROVES Lopes TKO

35 minutes ago
BJP

BJP Election Manifesto

36 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

37 minutes ago
'Whoever Harms Us...': Prepared for Scenarios Beyond Gaza, says Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Iran Threat

Fact Check

an hour ago
At least six people were killed during the attack on the Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Indians in Sydney Attack

5 hours ago
Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

5 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

5 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

5 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

6 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

6 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

6 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

6 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

7 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

7 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News11 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News12 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 14 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo