Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's old video goes viral after he announced that Sunderkand will be recited in Delhi on 1st Tuesday of every month. | Image: PTI/ File Photo

New Delhi: A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that ‘Sunderkand’ recitation will be organised on the first Tuesday of every month across the city, an old video of him speaking against the construction of the Ram Temple is doing rounds on social media. In the video, which is being highly shared on several social media platforms, Kejriwal is claimed to be saying that his grandmother didn’t want a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As per claims, in the 16 second viral video, Arvind Kejriwal is heard telling a story of his grandmother after it was announced that a grand Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court’s historic verdict.

He stated, when he asked his granny that she must be happy as the Ram Temple is going to be built in Ayodhya, her granny responded by saying that she can’t be happy to see a temple being built after demolishing a mosque.

Want to visit Ayodhya with family, says Kejriwal

Sharing the video, a X user said, “The same bloke who said that his Granny doesn’t want a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is today organising ‘Sundarkhand Path’ in Delhi for temple inauguration.”

Earlier, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj took on Arvind Kejriwal and said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal had said from a public platform that he and his family members are disappointed over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya because CM Kejriwal wanted a school to be built there. Today despite his opposition, a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya and the Aam Aadmi Party which is famous for changing its colours is now donning saffron."

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "...We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after 'pranpratishtha' ceremony on January 22...They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it...I want to visit… pic.twitter.com/i2isJjyVyd — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, the Delhi chief minister on Wednesday said that he wants to visit Ayodhya along with his family after January 22. He stated, "We will make efforts to run more trains for Ayodhya (from Delhi) after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. They had said that a final invitation would be given by their team but we did not receive it. I want to visit Ayodhya with my family so we'll go someday after January 22."

