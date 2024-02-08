Advertisement

Rajouri: On Wednesday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir Government revoked the travel permission granted to Omar Abdullah for his visit to Rajouri district, citing concerns about potential provocations ahead of the Rajya Sabha's approval for Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrived at Omar Abdullah's residence a couple of hours before his scheduled departure for a public rally in Sunderbani area, informing him of the decision.

The denial of permission is attributed to concerns about potential disturbances to law and order in the twin districts of the Pir Panjal region, where a significant population of both Pahari and Gujjar communities resides. The Gujjar community is opposing the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community in the region.

Earlier in the day, internet services were curtailed in Rajouri and Poonch shortly after the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu Kashmir Scheduled Tribe Amendment Bill 2023. Officials stated that certain antisocial elements were attempting to escalate the situation by posting inflammatory comments on social media, posing a threat to law and order. As a precautionary measure, internet services were suspended initially for a day, with further decisions pending based on the evolving circumstances.