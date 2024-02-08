English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Omar Abdullah barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision for Pahari Community

The denial of permission is attributed to concerns about potential disturbances to law and order in the twin districts of the Pir Panjal region.

Gursimran Singh
Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajouri: On Wednesday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir Government revoked the travel permission granted to Omar Abdullah for his visit to Rajouri district, citing concerns about potential provocations ahead of the Rajya Sabha's approval for Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrived at Omar Abdullah's residence a couple of hours before his scheduled departure for a public rally in Sunderbani area, informing him of the decision.

The denial of permission is attributed to concerns about potential disturbances to law and order in the twin districts of the Pir Panjal region, where a significant population of both Pahari and Gujjar communities resides. The Gujjar community is opposing the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community in the region.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, internet services were curtailed in Rajouri and Poonch shortly after the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu Kashmir Scheduled Tribe Amendment Bill 2023. Officials stated that certain antisocial elements were attempting to escalate the situation by posting inflammatory comments on social media, posing a threat to law and order. As a precautionary measure, internet services were suspended initially for a day, with further decisions pending based on the evolving circumstances.

 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE Notification 2024 released for 87,000 vacancies

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. King Charles III Issues First Public Statement Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement