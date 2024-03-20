×

Updated August 20th, 2022 at 08:30 IST

Opposition leader asks HP CM why chief sec removed, HPPSC head's oath ceremony cancelled

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri has asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur why the chief secretary was removed from his post a few weeks ago and why the oath-taking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) chairperson was cancelled at the eleventh hour on Thursday.

The leader of the opposition in the state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri in a Facebook post on Friday asked if the chief secretary was removed on the directions of the Prime Minister's office (PMO).

“This is the right of the public of Himachal Pradesh to know why the chief secretary was removed from his post," the opposition party leader questioned.

Ram Subhag Singh was removed from the post of chief secretary in July and appointed as the Principal Advisor (Administrative Reforms).

Agnihotri further asked why the HPPSC head's oath-taking ceremony had been cancelled at the eleventh hour.

He said that it was the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh when the HPPSC head's oath-taking ceremony was cancelled after the issuance of notification.

The notification for the appointment of HPPSC member Rachna Gupta as its chairperson was issued on Wednesday evening and the oath-taking ceremony was scheduled to take place on Thursday at 8.30 am.

The ceremony was however cancelled at the eleventh hour without any clarification. PTI DJI PY PY PY

Published August 20th, 2022 at 08:30 IST

