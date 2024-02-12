Advertisement

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are planning to march to Delhi on February 13, according to reports from central intelligence agencies and are expected to bring over 25,000 farmers and around 5000 tractors to the capital.

Officials have added that these tractors have been modified with hydraulic tools to remove barricades, and fire-resistant trailers are being prepared to combat tear gas shells. The horsepower of the machines is also being doubled to transport as many protesters as possible.

Advertisement

Despite efforts by police to block their path with barricades and concrete blocks, farmers have reached the Delhi border. Police and paramilitary forces are preparing to counter potential attacks with swords and sticks.

Section 144 Clamped in These Areas Ahead of Farmers’ March

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had previously announced the 'Delhi Chalo' march by more than 200 farmers' unions on February 13. They demand the Centre accept their demands.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has checked preparations and security at borders connecting Uttar Pradesh with Delhi. Section 144 is imposed on the borders in Delhi's North East district and Thousands of policemen are deployed to prevent any issues during the protest.

Advertisement

“All the police personnel are being trained,” a senior police official said. They expect farmers to enter Delhi from the Singhu Border, Tikri Border, and Ghazipur Border.

Criticism By KSMSC on Haryana Internet Ban

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Pandher also had criticised the Haryana government for suspending mobile internet services and bulk SMS in several districts.This movement follows a similar protest in 2021 where numerous policemen were injured in a sword attack.

Hence to prepare for the upcoming march, the Khattar government suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS, and dongle services in several districts until February 13.

Advertisement

According to sources, Mobile internet services are unavailable in seven districts—Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa—from 6 am on February 11 until 11:59 pm on February 13.

Meet with Union Ministers

On Saturday, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher revealed that farmer leaders have been invited by the Centre for a meeting on February 12. Three Union ministers are expected to visit Chandigarh to hold talks with farmer representatives.

The first meeting with ministers took place on February 8. Discussions were held with farmer organisation leaders planning the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the meeting. After the meeting, Mann announced that ministers and farmer leaders agreed on withdrawing cases against farmers and strict punishment for fake seeds and chemicals.

Advertisement