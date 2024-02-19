Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 19th, 2021 at 08:10 IST

Owaisi downplays BJP's assertions of coming to power in T'gana

Owaisi downplays BJP's assertions of coming to power in T'gana

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday downplayed BJP's assertions that it will come to power in Telangana in the next assembly elections, saying the national party has suffered electoral setbacks in certain recent polls in the state. Owaisi, who described BJP's win in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls late last year as a "pyrrhic victory", said the party was nowhere when Telangana and Hyderabad were badly affected by the COVID-19 second wave, "which came due to the mistakes of the Narendra Modi government." BJP's sitting MLC was defeated in an election and the saffron party lost its deposit in the bypoll held to Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency, he said.

"It is their democratic right to fight an election. Every party should fight. People of Telangana will give answer," he told reporters.

Advertisement

His reaction came when asked for his response on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments in a public meeting in Telangana on Friday that the BJP would form the government in the next assembly elections in the state. On reports that the US was pushing to extend a United Nations waiver on a travel ban against the Taliban, he demanded to know whether the NDA government "will follow the US diktats" or take and independent stand as it now heads the UN Sanctions Committee.

On the Prime Minister's comments that radicalization is a challenge to peace, he said Modi should also take note of alleged incidents of mob lynching "in the name of cow" or "in the name of religion", some people calling Nathuram Godse a "saviour" and the Chief Minister of the "biggest state of our country" saying "abba jaan". PTI SJR APR APR

Advertisement

Published September 19th, 2021 at 08:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra ModiAmit ShahAsaduddin Owaisi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

14 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

17 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

17 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. 'Longest 48 hrs of our lives': Ashwin's wife shares shares FULL ORDEAL

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Ties The Knot With Vikas Parashar

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Man Rapes Navi Mumbai Woman for Over Two Years, Booked

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo