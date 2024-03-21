×

Updated May 15th, 2022 at 21:04 IST

Pak's attempts to spread terror, instigate people in name of religion will be foiled: J-K BJP chief

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) Pakistan will try to instigate people in the name of religion but its attempts to spread terror and propaganda will be foiled, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said on Sunday, days after a bus in Katra carrying passengers caught fire mysteriously.

Four persons were killed and 24 others injured on Friday when a fire ripped apart the moving bus, mostly carrying devotees, near Nomai, about 3 kilometres from Katra, shortly after it left for Jammu from the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi.

"The NIA investigation has pointed at the use of a sticky bomb," Raina told reporters here.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said a detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reason for the cause of the fire in the passenger bus near Katra town.

Though the survivors and the people residing in the vicinity of the incident spoke about hearing a sound of an explosion in the bus, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Friday had said that the initial probe does not point to use of any explosive.

Alleging that there is a huge conspiracy against the people of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief said the security forces will foil every such evil design.

"We all have to fight Pakistan's conspiracy together. Pakistan attempts to make people fight in the name of religion, but we will foil every such plan, be it terrorism or Pakistan's propaganda," he said. PTI SSB NSD

Published May 15th, 2022 at 21:04 IST

