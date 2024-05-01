Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Mar 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated N Biren Singh for becoming the CM of Manipur for the second time.

BJP Manipur legislature party leader N Biren Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for a second time at the Raj Bhavan on Monday Taking to twitter, Patnaik on Monday said: "Congratulate Shri @NbirenSingh ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Manipur for the second time. Wish the state reach new heights of development under your leadership. Best wishes." BJP had won 32 seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly in the recently held elections. PTI AAM RG RG