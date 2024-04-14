Advertisement

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday asserted that he is still with the NDA amid rumours of his exit from the BJP-led coalition.

Blaming YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders for the rumour-gaining currency, Kalyan said he has immense respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

"I am still in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and I did not go anywhere," he said.

"Since morning, (Chief Minister) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP (leaders) are telling all around that the Jana Sena has exited the NDA. I am telling only one thing to Jagan and YSRCP leaders, I will let you know if I exit the NDA," Kalyan said at a public meeting.

The actor-politician also said he will not stealthily exit the NDA, if he has to.

He questioned why it matters to the YSRCP if he remains in the NDA as its leaders are confident of winning "all 175" assembly seats in the next elections.

He asked the ruling party leaders to mind their own business and expressed a desire that BJP leaders "will take the right decision with respect to Andhra Pradesh's future".

Kalyan also expressed his desire of dethroning the YSRCP and seeing the combination of the Jana Sena and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gaining power with the "blessings" of the BJP for a golden future for the southern state.

Kalyan announced an alliance with the TDP on September 14 and said Andhra Pradesh cannot afford YSRCP rule.

He made the announcement after meeting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, arrested for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.