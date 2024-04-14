×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 14:35 IST

PM may criticise Congress, but should not take away rights of poor: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said people in rural India are forced to wander from door-to-door in search of work under MGNREGA while the prime minister was "hiding his failures" by criticising the Congress in poll-bound states.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Congress
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says PM Modi free to criticise Congress, but cannot take away rights of poor (Image: PTI/File) | Image:self
Kharge's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over exam paper leaks, corruption and law and order, saying it cared only for its “vote bank” and not the people of Rajasthan.

The Congress president said the prime minister can criticise the Congress as much as he wants, but should not take away the rights of the poor.

He alleged that due to reducing incomes and rising inflation, the poor are forced to wander door-to-door in search of employment opportunities even as demand for MGNREGA has risen and its budget reduced drastically.

"The economic crisis in rural India is so deep that in September the demand for MGNREGA has increased by 30% in 4 years. Instead of doing anything about it, the Prime Minister is cursing the Congress in his speeches in election-bound states for hiding its monstrous failures under his speeches," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress chief claimed that due to drastically decreasing household income and inflation, "crores of people are forced to wander from door to door in search of work under MGNREGA".

The situation is that only four percent funds are left in the MGNREGA budget, he claimed.

"The country remembers that in Budget 2023, Modi government had cut the MGNREGA budget by 33 percent, as a result of which poor families are suffering, funds of opposition ruled states are also outstanding," he added.

The Congress has been attacking the Modi government over the issues of rising inflation and the handling of the economy. 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 14:35 IST

