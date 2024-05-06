Advertisement

An inclusive society requires the collective effort of all the citizens, which is exactly what 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' means. The Centre's schemes are rooted in this belief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal, on the occasion of 211th birth anniversary of Harichand Thakur ji today, March 29.

PM Modi said, “When the government takes the government schemes to the people on the basis of SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and when, Sabka Prayas drives the development of the nation, then we move towards building an inclusive society.” Noting Harichand Thakur's emphasis on duty alongside divine love, the PM stressed on the importance of duty in civic life. “We have to make this sense of duty as the basis for the development of the nation. Our constitution gives us many rights.We can protect those rights only when we perform our duties honestly,” PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi called on the Matua community to raise awareness to eliminate corruption in all walks of life. “If anyone is being harassed anywhere, then definitely raise your voice there. It is our duty towards the society and also towards the nation,” said the Prime Minister. He further added, “It is our democratic right to participate in political activities. But because of political opposition, if someone intimidates someone with violence, then it is a violation of the rights of others.Therefore, it is our duty that if the mentality of violence, anarchy exists anywhere in the society, then it should be opposed."

The Matua Dharma Maha Mela reflects the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'. PM Modi said that the Indian culture and civilisation has a sense of continuity and has the capacity to regenerate. The Prime Minister also spoke about the effort to provide clealiness, health and confidence to the daughters of the country, while also praising the social work of the leaders of the Matua community. "When we see our sisters and daughters in every sphere of society contributing to nation building along with sons, it feels like true tribute to great personalities like Shree Shree Harichand Thakur ji,'' PM stated.

