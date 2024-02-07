Advertisement

New Delhi: In a gesture of acknowledgment and goodwill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the son of Karpoori Thakur, a two-time Chief Minister of Bihar. PM Modi conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to Thakur's son following the nomination of the late ‘Jana Nayak’ for the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday announced that former Bihar chief minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. He died on February 17, 1988.



Dr Abhinav Vikas, the grandson of former Bihar Chief Minister and social justice icon Karpoori Thakur, said, “I feel very good...I would like to thank PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”