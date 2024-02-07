English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

PM Modi Dials Karpoori Thakur's Son, Extends Congratulations on His Father's Bharat Ratna Nomination

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

Moumita Mukherjee
Who is Socialist Leader Karpoori Thakur
Who is Socialist Leader Karpoori Thakur | Image:PM Modi
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a gesture of acknowledgment and goodwill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the son of Karpoori Thakur, a two-time Chief Minister of Bihar. PM Modi conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to Thakur's son following the nomination of the late ‘Jana Nayak’ for the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday announced that former Bihar chief minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. He died on February 17, 1988.

Advertisement

Dr Abhinav Vikas, the grandson of former Bihar Chief Minister and social justice icon Karpoori Thakur, said, “I feel very good...I would like to thank PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Object Found in State Transport Bus in Nagpur

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Preity Zinta's 'Lazy Afternoon' With Kids

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  4. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  5. Shahid-Kriti's Intimate Scenes In TBMAUJ Axed On CBFC's Directions?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement