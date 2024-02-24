Updated September 6th, 2021 at 17:40 IST
PM Modi interacts with health workers, vaccine beneficiaries in HP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh through video-conferencing.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh through video-conferencing.
Interacting with Dr Rahul, posted at the Dodra Kwar Civil Hospital in Shimla district, Modi said 10 per cent of the expenditure can be saved if all 11 shots in a single vial are used while administering Covid vaccines.
Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to achieve the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people above 18 years.
Advertisement
Published September 6th, 2021 at 17:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Can a different INDI take on BJP?The Debate6 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.