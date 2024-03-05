Advertisement

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on March 8, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This will mark his maiden visit to the national park. PM Modi is expected to arrive at the park on March 8 evening and stay at night.

Sharing details about PM Modi’s schedule, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "He will take rest in Kaziranga on the night of 8th March. In the morning, on 9th March, he will take a tour of Kaziranga National Park for the first time as PM…”

The CM added that it will be the first time that a PM will visit the national park in the northeastern state. He highlighted that the PM's visit to Kaziranga will boost tourism here. He further said, “This is also the first time a PM is visiting Kaziranga. By his visit, the status of Kaziranga will increase even more and tourism will also increase...he will also hold a public meeting in Jorhat and then leave for West Bengal.”

PM Modi will also hold a public meeting in Jorhat before leaving for West Bengal.

Kaziranga, which received the tag of national park in February 1974, will be celebrated the Golden Jubilee this year.

