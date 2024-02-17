English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Political Shake-Up: Ajit Pawar to Field Wife Sunetra Against Supriya Sule in Baramati?

Maharashtra's long-held 'Pawar bastion' Baramati, braces for intense electoral contest in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Radhika Dhawad
Political Shake-Up: Ajit Pawar to Field Wife Sunetra Against Supriya Sule in Baramati?
Political Shake-Up: Ajit Pawar to Field Wife Sunetra Against Supriya Sule in Baramati? | Image:Republic
Baramati: Maharashtra's long-held 'Pawar bastion' Baramati, braces for intense electoral contest in upcoming Lok Sabha elections as fresh reports emerge that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra is being eyed as potential challenger to his cousin and sitting NCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule since 2009.

Ajit Pawar, on Saturday, suggested the possibility of introducing a 'newcomer' as a candidate from Baramati. For years, Baramati has stood as a stronghold for Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. Moreover, Sule has held the Baramati constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009 whereas Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar hails from a political family too. Her brother Padamsinh Patil is a senior politician and former minister.

Pitching for the 'newcomer,' Ajit Pawar said, “Citizens may approach you, appealing for votes based on emotional issues. However, the choice ultimately lies with you - to vote based on emotions or to prioritise ongoing development efforts and the well-being of future generations.”

Ajit Pawar, on Friday, seemed to allude to his uncle when he remarked that he could have effortlessly ascended to the presidency of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had he been the offspring of the 'senior' leader. 

This comment triggered a heated reaction from Jitendra Awhad, a loyalist of Sharad Pawar and former state minister, who contended that Ajit Pawar's rapid ascent in Maharashtra politics was largely attributable to his familial connection as the nephew of Sharad Pawar.

Speaking at a party function here, Ajit Pawar said he was accused of 'stealing' the party founded by Sharad Pawar, but the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker gave rulings in his favour (affirming that the Ajit faction was the real NCP).

"Had I been born to the senior (leader), I would have become party president naturally, in fact, the party would have come under my control. (But) I too was born to your brother," he said, without naming his uncle.

Ajit further said the entire family was against him but party workers were with him.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

