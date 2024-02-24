Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 9th, 2021 at 22:24 IST

Political slugfest over suicide near Odisha Assembly

Political slugfest over suicide near Odisha Assembly

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district who attempted suicide near Odisha Assembly by consuming pesticide, died at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, the hospital’s Emergency Officer B N Maharana said on Thursday.

The incident has sparked a political slugfest with opposition BJP and Congress holding the government responsible for the tragic death of the hapless man who allegedly took the extreme step for not being able to tolerate pain caused due to medical negligence. The two parties targeted chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who holds the home portfolio and accused the police of failing to prevent the man from committing suicide near Assembly.

Advertisement

“How can the police fail to prevent the suicide near the Assembly? Before committing suicide, the man had approached several quarters including the Chief Minister and even sought euthanasia. Still, the government could not help the distressed man,” Congress Legisature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said outside the Assembly.

Both BJP and Congress members while demanding a discussion on the alleged mining irregularities, also raised the suicide issue. A BJP delegation led by former minister Manmohan Samal rushed to the victim’s house in Jagatsinghpur and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job for the widow.

Advertisement

BJP supporters and local villagers also blocked the road connecting Cuttack with Paradip demanding adequate compensation. BJD leader and government chief whip Pramila Mallick, however, rejected opposition allegations and claimed that the man was provided medical treatment. He committed the suicide while gradually recovering from the illness, she said.

The deceased has been identified as Dusmanta Das, a native of Kujang in Jagatsinghpur. He had allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday in the state capital by consuming pesticide and slitting his wrist to protest denial of treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BKKY).

Advertisement

Immediately after his death, authorities of the SCB medical college hospital in Cuttack conducted a post-mortem of the body on Wednesday night and his funeral was conducted at the Swargadwar in Puri early on Thursday morning, police sources said.

Das, before being taken to the hospital, had alleged that though he underwent surgeries at the SCB Medical College Hospital after a road accident on March 22 last year, was later discharged from the facility on the plea of COVID-19 situation.

Advertisement

"They discharged me even before my recovery," Das said. He had alleged that the hospital authorities discharged him because he wrote letters to Chief Minister, Governor and Health and Family Welfare department seeking their intervention.

Before taking the extreme step, Das had also sought euthanasia in order to rid himself of the pain he was suffering.

Advertisement

He had undergone two surgeries on his injured leg on March 23, 2020 and June 19, 2020. However, his injured leg did not improve and he continued to suffer. He also alleged that his surgeries could not be fruitful due to negligence of the hospital and the doctor.

PTI AAM JRC JRC

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2021 at 22:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

31 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

38 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

5 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

5 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

5 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. KIUG 2023: Rugby coach Kiano Fourie backs Khelo India for players

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Alexei Navalny's Body Handed Over to Mother, Says Spokeswoman

    World18 minutes ago

  3. Sebi using AI for investigations: Official

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. KIUG 2023: Tejaswini bags DU’s first medal with 25m Sports Pistol gold

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: RCB off to a shaky start

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo