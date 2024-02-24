Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 08:17 IST

Politics is to serve last man in queue, says Gadkari

Politics is to serve last man in queue, says Gadkari

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) The real objective of politics is to bring about a change in the life of the common man standing last in the queue but unfortunately, it is considered nowadays a means to grab power, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Gadkari made the remark reflecting Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy on making decisions and how they would benefit the last man in the queue at a seminar in the Rajasthan assembly on Parliamentary System and People's Expectations.

Advertisement

"Politics is an instrument to bring about a social and economic change. The real purpose of democracy is to make the people standing at the last rung of the society prosperous and improve their lives through this," Gadkari said.

"This should be the purpose of politics as well. But, unfortunately nowadays the meaning of politics is understood only to get into power," he added.

Advertisement

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari said it is the behaviour and character of a person that decides the future of democracy.

"The better we are, the stronger and better our democracy will be. That is why we remain loyal to our ideology. Only on this basis, a strong nation can be built by effecting social and economic changes," he said.

Advertisement

Gadkari said problems are plenty but it is the responsibility of the legislature to bring about a qualitative change leading to the social and economic upliftment of the society.

"Problems are there everywhere -- within the party, outside the party, in the constituency -- but overcoming the problem and bringing about a qualitative change is the quality of a successful leader," he said.

Advertisement

Gadkari subtly asked political leaders to be content with whatever position they have achieved and use it to serve the people “The MLAs are unhappy because they could not become ministers, ministers are unhappy as they did not get the desired portfolio and those who got the desired portfolio are unhappy as they could not become the chief minister,” the Union minister said.

“And those who became the chief ministers are unhappy because they are not sure till when they will be on the post,” he added.

Advertisement

Gadkari made the remark two days after Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigned and amid the Rajasthan chief minister facing pressure for a Cabinet reshuffle and political appointments.

Observing that many states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Jharkhand face the problem of scarcity of drinking water, Gadkari suggested improving the country's irrigation infrastructure as a way out of the problem.

Advertisement

Advocating for improving the irrigation facility, Gadkari said the country cannot be completely self-sufficient unless farmers become prosperous.

He also urged legislators to improve the road infrastructure and water conservation, which, he said, would increase the country's GDP and boost its holistic growth.

Advertisement

The seminar was organised by the Rajasthan chapter of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Assembly Speaker and CPA's Rajasthan chapter president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition and CPA vice president Gulab Chand Kataria and independent MLA and CPA secretary Sanyam Lodha also addressed the session. PTI AG RAX RAX

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 08:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP, Cong Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. BAI to conduct first Coaches Development Program

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Big Setback For Congress as 55 Leaders Join BJP in Maharashtra

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  5. Scorsese To Aid Film Heritage Foundation In Restoring Film Ghatashraddha

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo