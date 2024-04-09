×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2022 at 09:33 IST

Polling underway in 108 civic bodies across West Bengal

Polling underway in 108 civic bodies across West Bengal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Polling was underway for 108 civic bodies across West Bengal on Sunday morning amid tight security, officials said.

Polling started at 7 am in 2,171 wards of the 108 municipalities and will continue till 5 pm, they said.

Advertisement

Long queues were seen outside many booths as people turned up early for casting their votes.

A total of 44,000 police personnel have been deployed for the civic polls, with at least one armed police in every booth.

Advertisement

In all, 135 observers, including 10 special senior observers and 108 general observers, are keeping a close watch on the polling.

Around 95.6 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 8,160 candidates.

Advertisement

The ruling TMC is up against BJP, CPIM-led Left Front and Congress. Unable to secure party tickets, many TMC leaders are fighting as Independents.

Polling was not held in 103 wards as only one candidate each filed nomination, and they were declared uncontested winners. Nearly all of these wards were won by the TMC.

Advertisement

The votes will be counted on March 2. PTI SUS SOM SOM

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2022 at 09:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real Madrid star's special request to fans

Real star request to fans

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Varun Chakravarthy

KKR star on CSK loss

2 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

5 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi Slams Congress

5 minutes ago
Enforcement Directorate

Money Laundering Case

10 minutes ago
Apple

EU's Apple scrutiny

11 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match

Ronaldo THREATENS referee

13 minutes ago
accident

India News LIVE Updates

13 minutes ago
PM Modi in Pilibhit

PM in Pilibhit

14 minutes ago
Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Update On Prabhas' Spirit

17 minutes ago
Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions

MVA Seals Seat

20 minutes ago
Chupke Chupke

Jaya's Best Performances

23 minutes ago
Praggnanandhaa

Candidates chess

23 minutes ago
Manchester City

Man City vs Real Madrid

26 minutes ago
Inter Milan beat Udinese

Inter beat Udinese

32 minutes ago
PBKS vs GT

PBKS vs SRH match

32 minutes ago
K Kavitha

K Kavitha Custody

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo