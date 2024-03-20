×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 12th, 2022 at 21:00 IST

Polls amid pandemic: CEC says extraordinary circumstances demanded extraordinary solutions

CEC Sushil Chandra on Thursday told chief electoral officers of states the conduct of assembly polls amid pandemic was exemplary

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assembly polls
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday told chief electoral officers of states the conduct of assembly polls in five states amid the coronavirus pandemic was exemplary and that extraordinary circumstances demanded extraordinary solutions -- from banning physical rallies to promoting digital campaigning.

Election Commissioner and CEC-designate Rajiv Kumar said with the mandate provided by the Constitution, the EC has developed extremely robust internal mechanisms and practices to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair, accessible and participative manner.

Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next CEC and would assume his new charge on May 15. CEC Chandra demits office on May 14.

The Election Commission on Thursday organised a conference of chief electoral officers of all states and union territories here.

The two-day conference is aimed at sharing experiences and learnings from the recent assembly elections in five states.

Chandra stressed on the need to continuously upgrade services for voters -- right from registration in electoral roll to voting. Elaborating, he said that CEOs are the face of the Election Commission in the states and should ensure that they are accessible and visible to all stakeholders.

During his address, Kumar said that while technology has been leveraged in a big way to enhance the accessibility and transparency of the election system, the EC has streamlined the entire IT infrastructure with focus on three critical stakeholders -- voters, political parties and election management functionaries.

He urged CEOs to strengthen their IT systems, including training of the IT personnel for adapting to the latest advancements.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, in his address, highlighted the agenda for CEOs for the next few months, including arranging logistics in states for upcoming elections for the office of President of India.

He said that CEOs should utilise this lean period to strengthen and upgrade the fundamental features of the election system, including updating electoral rolls, infrastructure upgrade at polling stations, EVM-VVPAT storage and maintenance and training and capacity building of officials.

Advertisement

Published May 12th, 2022 at 21:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

US

Biden vs Trump

3 minutes ago
Rae Bareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh

Aditi Slams Priyanka

8 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

15 minutes ago
IAS Tina Dabi

IAS Officers Salary

25 minutes ago
Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga in trouble!

43 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Jobs

Odisha lecturer vacancy

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

7 hours ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

7 hours ago
ICG rescues 8 in Arabian Sea

Indian Coast Guard

7 hours ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

7 hours ago
Naman Ojha

Ojha after retirement

7 hours ago
Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana on WPL win

7 hours ago
Delhi High Court

Petition Against Kejriwal

8 hours ago
RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

8 hours ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man from Majority Community Gets Thrashed in Hyderabad

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Delhi Metro Live Chori: Women Stealing Phone At Rajiv Chowk Station

    India News15 hours ago

  3. He is a BETTER CAPTAIN than MS Dhoni: THIS player is SUPERIOR to MSD

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Will Nupur Sharma Contest From Raebareli? Speculations Rife

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Mohali Cop Warns Lok Sabha Candidates Against Hiring Private Bouncers

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo