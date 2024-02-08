Advertisement

As the nation gears up for the grand Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, the atmosphere of unity and harmony is overshadowed by political mudslinging. Following the decision of Left parties and Congress leadership to boycott the Ram Mandir inauguration, the political discourse surrounding the event intensifies with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declaring her decision to abstain from attending the ceremony.

Mamata Banerjee announced a 'Sampriti Michil' or 'rally for harmony' scheduled in Kolkata on January 22, coinciding with the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. Emphasizing her perspective, she stated, "It is not our job to do Pran Pratistha. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure." The procession will commence from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after offering obeisance to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple.

Banerjee outlined her schedule for January 22, including a visit to the Kalighat temple and participation in the harmony rally with people of all religions. The march is set to encompass places of worship from diverse religions, such as mosques, churches, and gurdwaras, before culminating at the Park Circus Maidan. Banerjee urged TMC party workers to organize similar rallies across all districts in the state.

"On January 22, I will visit the Kalighat temple and offer puja. Then I will take part in a harmony rally with people of all religions. This has nothing to do with any other programme," she said, addressing a press conference at the state secretariat.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sparked a fresh controversy by politicising the upcoming ceremony and terming the event as ‘Modi ka Function (Modi’s function)'. “The RSS and the BJP have made the January 22 function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS-BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, and all practices", said the Wayanad MP. His statement came days after the Congress high command decided not to attend the consecration event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Referring to the reports of '4 Shankaracharyas not attending the event’, Rahul said, "Even the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is political. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS...".